Earnings results for ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Renesola Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ReneSola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.18%. The high price target for SOL is $14.50 and the low price target for SOL is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ReneSola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.25, ReneSola has a forecasted upside of 24.2% from its current price of $10.67. ReneSola has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola does not currently pay a dividend. ReneSola does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

In the past three months, ReneSola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,548,442.00 in company stock. 40.36% of the stock of ReneSola is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL



Earnings for ReneSola are expected to grow by 287.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of ReneSola is -48.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ReneSola is -48.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ReneSola has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here