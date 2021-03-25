Earnings results for RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RLX Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 161.00%. The high price target for RLX is $30.00 and the low price target for RLX is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology does not currently pay a dividend. RLX Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

In the past three months, RLX Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

