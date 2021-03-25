Earnings results for Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seabridge Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 288.06%. The high price target for SA is $109.00 and the low price target for SA is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seabridge Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Seabridge Gold has a forecasted upside of 288.1% from its current price of $16.75. Seabridge Gold has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Seabridge Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

In the past three months, Seabridge Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.75% of the stock of Seabridge Gold is held by insiders. Only 22.71% of the stock of Seabridge Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA



Earnings for Seabridge Gold are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.12) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Seabridge Gold is -239.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seabridge Gold is -239.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seabridge Gold has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here