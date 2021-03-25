Earnings results for Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur does not currently pay a dividend. Transportadora de Gas del Sur does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

In the past three months, Transportadora de Gas del Sur insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.52% of the stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS



Earnings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.58 to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Transportadora de Gas del Sur is 4.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.40. The P/E ratio of Transportadora de Gas del Sur is 4.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here