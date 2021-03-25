Earnings results for UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UP Fintech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.98%. The high price target for TIGR is $38.60 and the low price target for TIGR is $30.60. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UP Fintech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.60, UP Fintech has a forecasted upside of 116.0% from its current price of $16.02. UP Fintech has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech does not currently pay a dividend. UP Fintech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

In the past three months, UP Fintech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.90% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.90% of the stock of UP Fintech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR



The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 267.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.41. The P/E ratio of UP Fintech is 267.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.65. UP Fintech has a P/B Ratio of 10.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

