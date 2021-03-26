Earnings results for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Can-Fite BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.39%. The high price target for CANF is $5.00 and the low price target for CANF is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Can-Fite BioPharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Can-Fite BioPharma has a forecasted upside of 117.4% from its current price of $2.30. Can-Fite BioPharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. Can-Fite BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

In the past three months, Can-Fite BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Can-Fite BioPharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF



Earnings for Can-Fite BioPharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Can-Fite BioPharma is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Can-Fite BioPharma is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Can-Fite BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 3.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

