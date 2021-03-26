Earnings results for The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The OLB Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.60%. The high price target for OLB is $9.00 and the low price target for OLB is $9.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The OLB Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, The OLB Group has a forecasted upside of 67.6% from its current price of $5.37. The OLB Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group does not currently pay a dividend. The OLB Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

In the past three months, The OLB Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.08% of the stock of The OLB Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB



