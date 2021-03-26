Earnings results for UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UTStarcom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.06%. The high price target for UTSI is $2.50 and the low price target for UTSI is $2.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UTStarcom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, UTStarcom has a forecasted upside of 76.1% from its current price of $1.42. UTStarcom has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom does not currently pay a dividend. UTStarcom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

In the past three months, UTStarcom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of UTStarcom is held by insiders. Only 3.87% of the stock of UTStarcom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI



The P/E ratio of UTStarcom is -14.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of UTStarcom is -14.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. UTStarcom has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

