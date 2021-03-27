KRONOS BIO (NASDAQ:KRON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio last announced its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Kronos Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kronos Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRONOS BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRON)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kronos Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kronos Bio stock.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES (NYSE:WOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries last announced its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company earned $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Its revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Worthington Industries has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Worthington Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WOR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Worthington Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Worthington Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WOR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ZNTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock.

ONE STOP SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:OSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.5. One Stop Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONE STOP SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for One Stop Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” One Stop Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OSS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

