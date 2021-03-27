VOLITIONRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. VolitionRx has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. VolitionRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOLITIONRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VolitionRx in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VolitionRx stock.

VolitionRx

WIDEPOINT (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint last issued its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.94. WidePoint has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. WidePoint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIDEPOINT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WidePoint in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” WidePoint stock.

WidePoint

CHARAH SOLUTIONS (NYSE:CHRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Charah Solutions has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Charah Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHARAH SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHRA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Charah Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Charah Solutions stock.

Charah Solutions

HIREQUEST (NASDAQ:HQI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest last released its quarterly earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. HireQuest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

