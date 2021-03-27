AKERNA (NASDAQ:KERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna last released its earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Akerna has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akerna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKERNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KERN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akerna in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akerna stock.

Akerna

ATYR PHARMA (NASDAQ:LIFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma last released its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma has generated ($7.03) earnings per share over the last year. aTyr Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATYR PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIFE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for aTyr Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” aTyr Pharma stock.

aTyr Pharma

FREIGHTCAR AMERICA (NASDAQ:RAIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America last released its earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America has generated ($4.48) earnings per share over the last year. FreightCar America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FREIGHTCAR AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RAIL)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FreightCar America in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FreightCar America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RAIL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FreightCar America

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:STSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.19. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.80) earnings per share over the last year. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals