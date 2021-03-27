HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA last released its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. HUYA has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.1. HUYA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUYA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUYA)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HUYA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” HUYA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HUYA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:JEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Jefferies Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JEF)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jefferies Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jefferies Financial Group stock.

PYXIS TANKERS (NASDAQ:PXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Pyxis Tankers has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year. Pyxis Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PYXIS TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PXS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pyxis Tankers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pyxis Tankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PXS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BOXLIGHT (NASDAQ:BOXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Boxlight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOXLIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOXL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boxlight in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Boxlight stock.

