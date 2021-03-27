(NASDAQ:GNOG)

IS GOLDEN NUGGET ONLINE GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNOG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock.

GROWGENERATION (NASDAQ:GRWG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. GrowGeneration has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.2. GrowGeneration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROWGENERATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRWG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GrowGeneration in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GrowGeneration stock.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:HRMY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences last announced its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Harmony Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Harmony Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARMONY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harmony Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harmony Biosciences stock.

LIMBACH (NASDAQ:LMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Limbach has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIMBACH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limbach in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Limbach stock.

