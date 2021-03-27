BIONANO GENOMICS (NASDAQ:BNGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics last announced its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics has generated ($1.90) earnings per share over the last year. Bionano Genomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIONANO GENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bionano Genomics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bionano Genomics stock.

CHINDATA GROUP (NASDAQ:CD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group last posted its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.39. Chindata Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CHINDATA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CD)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chindata Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chindata Group stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. BRP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOOO)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BRP in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BRP stock.

EYENOVIA (NASDAQ:EYEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Eyenovia has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Eyenovia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EYENOVIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eyenovia in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Eyenovia stock.

