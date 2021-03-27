ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES (NYSE:ZIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services last released its quarterly earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZIM)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock.

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES (NASDAQ:SOLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. Electrameccanica Vehicles has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Electrameccanica Vehicles has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SOLO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Electrameccanica Vehicles stock.

EQUILLIUM (NASDAQ:EQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equillium has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Equillium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUILLIUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EQ)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equillium in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equillium stock.

ATHIRA PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Athira Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Athira Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATHIRA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATHA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athira Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Athira Pharma stock.

