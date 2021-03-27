NEOGEN (NASDAQ:NEOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen last issued its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Its revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.5. Neogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEOG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neogen in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Neogen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEOG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Neogen

CONCENTRIX (NASDAQ:CNXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix last issued its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Concentrix has generated $5.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9.

IS CONCENTRIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNXC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Concentrix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Concentrix stock.

Concentrix

PETROCHINA (NYSE:PTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.54. PetroChina has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3.

IS PETROCHINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PTR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PetroChina in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PetroChina stock.

PetroChina

FAT BRANDS (NASDAQ:FAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. FAT Brands has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. FAT Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FAT BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FAT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FAT Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FAT Brands stock.

FAT Brands