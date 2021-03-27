VIANT TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:DSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. Viant Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viant Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIANT TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSP)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viant Technology in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Viant Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DSP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Viant Technology

POSTAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:PSTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust last issued its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Postal Realty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Postal Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POSTAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSTL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Postal Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Postal Realty Trust stock.

Postal Realty Trust

MUSTANG BIO (NASDAQ:MBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio last released its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. Mustang Bio has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. Mustang Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MUSTANG BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBIO)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mustang Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mustang Bio stock.

Mustang Bio

MOVADO GROUP (NYSE:MOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group last released its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. Movado Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MOVADO GROUP? (NYSE:MOV)

Wall Street analysts have given Movado Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Movado Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.