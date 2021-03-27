CASSAVA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:SAVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences last announced its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Cassava Sciences has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Cassava Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASSAVA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAVA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cassava Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cassava Sciences stock.

Cassava Sciences

AMERICAN WELL (NYSE:AMWL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.25. The company earned $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. Its revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Well has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS AMERICAN WELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMWL)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Well in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Well stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMWL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Well

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SAIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Its revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Science Applications International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAIC)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Science Applications International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Science Applications International stock.

Science Applications International

PFSWEB (NASDAQ:PFSW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb last released its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. PFSweb has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. PFSweb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PFSWEB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFSW)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PFSweb in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PFSweb stock.

PFSweb