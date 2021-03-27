GAMESTOP (NYSE:GME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GME)

GameStop last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GameStop has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year. GameStop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAMESTOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GME)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GameStop in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” GameStop stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RH)

RH last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. Its revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. RH has generated $11.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.7. RH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RH)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RH in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RH stock.

TAYLOR DEVICES (NASDAQ:TAYD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 31st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TAYLOR DEVICES? (NASDAQ:TAYD)

COOTEK (CAYMAN) (NYSE:CTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. CooTek (Cayman) has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. CooTek (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COOTEK (CAYMAN) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTK)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CooTek (Cayman) in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CooTek (Cayman) stock.

