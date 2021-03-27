AMERICAS SILVER (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Americas Silver has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Americas Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAS SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Americas Silver in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Americas Silver stock.

Americas Silver

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ETTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.26. Entasis Therapeutics has generated ($3.33) earnings per share over the last year. Entasis Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETTX)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entasis Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entasis Therapeutics stock.

Entasis Therapeutics

AILERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Aileron Therapeutics has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. Aileron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AILERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aileron Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aileron Therapeutics stock.

Aileron Therapeutics

CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CBAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. CymaBay Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBAY)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CymaBay Therapeutics stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics