ADOBE (NASDAQ:ADBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe last released its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Its revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has generated $8.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. Adobe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADOBE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADBE)

24 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adobe in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adobe stock.

Adobe

GENERAL MILLS (NYSE:GIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company earned $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. General Mills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL MILLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GIS)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Mills in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” General Mills stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

General Mills

STRATA SKIN SCIENCES (NASDAQ:SSKN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences last posted its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. STRATA Skin Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRATA SKIN SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSKN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” STRATA Skin Sciences stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences

AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AYLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AYLA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals