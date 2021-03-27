RAVEN INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:RAVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries last released its earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Raven Industries has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8. Raven Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAVEN INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RAVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Raven Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Raven Industries stock.

Raven Industries

REPRO MED SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:KRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems last released its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Repro Med Systems has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Repro Med Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPRO MED SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repro Med Systems in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Repro Med Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KRMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Repro Med Systems

APTINYX (NASDAQ:APTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year. Aptinyx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTINYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APTX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aptinyx in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aptinyx stock.

Aptinyx

NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NLTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Neoleukin Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NLTX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neoleukin Therapeutics stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics