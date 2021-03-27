STEELCASE (NYSE:SCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business earned $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Steelcase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEELCASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Steelcase in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Steelcase stock.

API GROUP (NYSE:APG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APG)

APi Group last posted its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business earned $882 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. APi Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS API GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for APi Group in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” APi Group stock.

GENETRON (NASDAQ:GTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Genetron has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS GENETRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genetron in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genetron stock.

CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CRVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.59) earnings per share over the last year. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRVS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock.

