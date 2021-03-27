IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. IRIDEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRIDEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRIX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IRIDEX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IRIDEX stock.

IRIDEX

PULMATRIX (NASDAQ:PULM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix last issued its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. Pulmatrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULMATRIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PULM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulmatrix in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pulmatrix stock.

Pulmatrix

THE LGL GROUP (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. The LGL Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. The LGL Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE LGL GROUP? (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Wall Street analysts have given The LGL Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but The LGL Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

PAYSIGN (NASDAQ:PAYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. PaySign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYSIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PAYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PaySign in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PaySign stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PAYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PaySign