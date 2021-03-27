21VIANET GROUP (NASDAQ:VNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. 21Vianet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 21VIANET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VNET)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 21Vianet Group in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 21Vianet Group stock.

21Vianet Group

ELBIT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ESLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems has generated $6.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Elbit Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELBIT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elbit Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Elbit Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Elbit Systems

DARDEN RESTAURANTS (NYSE:DRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants last released its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year. Darden Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DARDEN RESTAURANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRI)

32 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Darden Restaurants in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Darden Restaurants stock.

Darden Restaurants

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. BIOLASE has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. BIOLASE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOLASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIOL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BIOLASE in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BIOLASE stock.

BIOLASE