TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (NYSE:TME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.1. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TME)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock.

UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:UBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Unity Biotechnology has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year. Unity Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UBX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Biotechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Unity Biotechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVOLUS (NASDAQ:EOLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Evolus has generated ($3.19) earnings per share over the last year. Evolus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EOLS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Evolus stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EOLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:VIOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Viomi Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIOMI TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIOT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viomi Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viomi Technology stock.

