ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ORIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.38. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORIC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:WGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. Winnebago Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WGO)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Winnebago Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Winnebago Industries stock.

BLINK CHARGING (NASDAQ:BLNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging last released its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.12. Blink Charging has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Blink Charging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLINK CHARGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLNK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blink Charging in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Blink Charging stock.

OPGEN (NASDAQ:OPGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. OpGen has generated ($6.90) earnings per share over the last year. OpGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPGN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OpGen in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OpGen stock.

