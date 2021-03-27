DOUYU INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:DOYU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International last released its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Its revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DouYu International has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. DouYu International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUYU INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOYU)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DouYu International in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” DouYu International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DOYU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DouYu International

SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:SANA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $2.57. Sana Biotechnology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sana Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SANA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sana Biotechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sana Biotechnology stock.

Sana Biotechnology

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY last posted its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $2.95. JOYY has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. JOYY has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOYY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JOYY in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” JOYY stock.

JOYY

PHUNWARE (NASDAQ:PHUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Phunware has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Phunware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHUNWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PHUN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phunware in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Phunware stock.

Phunware