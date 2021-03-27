SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX last released its earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SYNNEX has generated $13.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. SYNNEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNNEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SYNNEX in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SYNNEX stock.

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS (NASDAQ:MBII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations last posted its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year. Marrone Bio Innovations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBII)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marrone Bio Innovations stock.

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS (NYSE:NMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The shipping company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NMM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navios Maritime Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Navios Maritime Partners stock.

THRYV (NASDAQ:THRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The business earned $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Thryv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THRYV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:THRY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thryv in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Thryv stock.

