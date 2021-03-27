NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:NEWT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Newtek Business Services has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Newtek Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEWT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newtek Business Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Newtek Business Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEWT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Newtek Business Services

IMEDIA BRANDS (NASDAQ:IMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands last announced its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iMedia Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMEDIA BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iMedia Brands in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” iMedia Brands stock.

iMedia Brands

ABEONA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ABEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Abeona Therapeutics has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year. Abeona Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABEONA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABEO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abeona Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Abeona Therapeutics stock.

Abeona Therapeutics

ATHERSYS (NASDAQ:ATHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys last posted its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Athersys has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. Athersys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATHERSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATHX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Athersys in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Athersys stock.

Athersys