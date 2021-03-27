AAR (NYSE:AIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIR)

AAR last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. Its revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. AAR has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year. AAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AAR in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AAR stock.

H.B. FULLER (NYSE:FUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm earned $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. H.B. Fuller has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. H.B. Fuller has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS H.B. FULLER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FUL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for H.B. Fuller in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” H.B. Fuller stock.

PROGRESS SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:PRGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm earned $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Progress Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROGRESS SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRGS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Progress Software in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Progress Software stock.

INFLARX (NASDAQ:IFRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx last posted its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. InflaRx has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. InflaRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFLARX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IFRX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InflaRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” InflaRx stock.

