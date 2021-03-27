BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:BLFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. BioLife Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLFS)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioLife Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioLife Solutions stock.

SCPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SCPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. scPharmaceuticals has generated ($1.77) earnings per share over the last year. scPharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCPHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for scPharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” scPharmaceuticals stock.

TELA BIO (NASDAQ:TELA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. TELA Bio has generated ($17.10) earnings per share over the last year. TELA Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELA BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TELA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TELA Bio in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TELA Bio stock.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES (NYSE:REX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.4. REX American Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REX AMERICAN RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REX American Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” REX American Resources stock.

