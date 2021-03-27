AT HOME GROUP (NYSE:HOME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group last posted its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business earned $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. At Home Group has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. At Home Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AT HOME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HOME)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for At Home Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” At Home Group stock.

At Home Group

KB HOME (NYSE:KBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home last posted its earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. KB Home has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. KB Home has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KB HOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KBH)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KB Home in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” KB Home stock.

KB Home

MOMO (NASDAQ:MOMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Its revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Momo has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Momo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOMO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOMO)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Momo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Momo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MOMO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Momo

PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PCSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.14. Processa Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCSA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Processa Pharmaceuticals stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals