IHS MARKIT (NYSE:INFO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. IHS Markit has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.4. IHS Markit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IHS MARKIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INFO)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IHS Markit in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IHS Markit stock.

IHS Markit

HUAZHU GROUP (NASDAQ:HTHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group last announced its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Huazhu Group has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Huazhu Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUAZHU GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTHT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huazhu Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Huazhu Group stock.

Huazhu Group

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SINT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Sintx Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SINTX TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SINT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sintx Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sintx Technologies stock.

Sintx Technologies

SYNLOGIC (NASDAQ:SYBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic has generated ($1.70) earnings per share over the last year. Synlogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYBX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synlogic in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Synlogic stock.

Synlogic