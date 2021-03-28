MAVERIX METALS (NYSE:MMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals last issued its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.8. Maverix Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAVERIX METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maverix Metals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Maverix Metals stock.

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP (NYSE:EPAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company earned $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.7. Enerpac Tool Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERPAC TOOL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPAC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enerpac Tool Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Enerpac Tool Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KEROS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KROS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Keros Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Keros Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEROS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KROS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Keros Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Keros Therapeutics stock.

ASTRONOVA (NASDAQ:ALOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year. AstroNova has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

