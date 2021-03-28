BARINGS BDC (NYSE:BBDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC last released its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Barings BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARINGS BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBDC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barings BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Barings BDC stock.

Barings BDC

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD last released its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.6. QAD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QAD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QADA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QAD in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” QAD stock.

QAD

ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (NASDAQ:ICLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. iClick Interactive Asia Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICLK)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” iClick Interactive Asia Group stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group

KUBIENT (NASDAQ:KBNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient last issued its earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Kubient has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kubient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KUBIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KBNT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kubient in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kubient stock.

Kubient