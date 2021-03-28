MOGO (NASDAQ:MOGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo last announced its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Mogo has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Mogo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MOGO)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mogo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mogo stock.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio last issued its earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. 89bio has generated ($24.49) earnings per share over the last year. 89bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 89BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETNB)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 89bio in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 89bio stock.

BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BDTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Black Diamond Therapeutics has generated ($16.99) earnings per share over the last year. Black Diamond Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BDTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Diamond Therapeutics stock.

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:BKYI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. BIO-key International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BIO-key International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BKYI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BIO-key International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BIO-key International stock.

