APTOSE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:APTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Aptose Biosciences has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Aptose Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTOSE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APTO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aptose Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aptose Biosciences stock.

Aptose Biosciences

SHOE CARNIVAL (NASDAQ:SCVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival last announced its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.7. Shoe Carnival has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOE CARNIVAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCVL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shoe Carnival in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shoe Carnival stock.

Shoe Carnival

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:PTNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Partner Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.4. Partner Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTNR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Partner Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Partner Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Partner Communications

PANBELA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PBLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Panbela Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Panbela Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PANBELA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PBLA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Panbela Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Panbela Therapeutics stock.

Panbela Therapeutics