ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Aligos Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aligos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aligos Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aligos Therapeutics stock.

Aligos Therapeutics

CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CERE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerevel Therapeutics stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics

OXFORD INDUSTRIES (NYSE:OXM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company earned $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has generated $4.32 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OXFORD INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OXM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oxford Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oxford Industries stock.

Oxford Industries

VASCULAR BIOGENICS (NASDAQ:VBLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics last released its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year. Vascular Biogenics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VASCULAR BIOGENICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBLT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vascular Biogenics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vascular Biogenics stock.

Vascular Biogenics