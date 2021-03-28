FATHOM (NASDAQ:FTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom last released its earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fathom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fathom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FATHOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fathom in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fathom stock.

Fathom

VITAL FARMS (NASDAQ:VITL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms last released its earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. Vital Farms has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vital Farms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VITAL FARMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VITL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vital Farms in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vital Farms stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VITL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vital Farms

NKARTA (NASDAQ:NKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta last released its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Nkarta has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nkarta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NKARTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NKTX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nkarta in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nkarta stock.

Nkarta

TRINITY BIOTECH (NASDAQ:TRIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRINITY BIOTECH? (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Wall Street analysts have given Trinity Biotech a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Trinity Biotech wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.