RELMADA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RLMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.20. Relmada Therapeutics has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year.

IS RELMADA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RLMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Relmada Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Relmada Therapeutics stock.

TREAN INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:TIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Trean Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trean Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREAN INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trean Insurance Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Trean Insurance Group stock.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN last released its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GAN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GAN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GAN in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GAN stock.

NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS? (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

