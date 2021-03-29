Earnings results for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.11.

Analyst Opinion on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AbCellera Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.22%. The high price target for ABCL is $59.00 and the low price target for ABCL is $52.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. AbCellera Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

In the past three months, AbCellera Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL



Earnings for AbCellera Biologics are expected to decrease by -61.43% in the coming year, from $4.20 to $1.62 per share.

