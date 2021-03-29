Earnings results for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acacia Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.63%. The high price target for ACTG is $5.00 and the low price target for ACTG is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acacia Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Acacia Research has a forecasted downside of 17.6% from its current price of $6.07. Acacia Research has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research does not currently pay a dividend. Acacia Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

In the past three months, Acacia Research insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.94% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by insiders. 60.63% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG



The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is 50.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.57. The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is 50.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.78. Acacia Research has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

