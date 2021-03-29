Earnings results for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avenue Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.04%. The high price target for ATXI is $6.00 and the low price target for ATXI is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avenue Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Avenue Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $5.88. Avenue Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Avenue Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

In the past three months, Avenue Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Avenue Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 16.39% of the stock of Avenue Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI



Earnings for Avenue Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of Avenue Therapeutics is -10.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avenue Therapeutics is -10.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avenue Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 14.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

