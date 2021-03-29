Earnings results for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Cal-Maine Foods last posted its earnings data on January 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cal-Maine Foods has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Cal-Maine Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, March 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cal-Maine Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.02%. The high price target for CALM is $47.00 and the low price target for CALM is $47.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cal-Maine Foods has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, Cal-Maine Foods has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $40.51. Cal-Maine Foods has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Cal-Maine Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

In the past three months, Cal-Maine Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Cal-Maine Foods is held by insiders. 78.19% of the stock of Cal-Maine Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM



Earnings for Cal-Maine Foods are expected to grow by 252.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Cal-Maine Foods is 29.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.58. The P/E ratio of Cal-Maine Foods is 29.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.97. Cal-Maine Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

