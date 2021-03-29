Earnings results for Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canoo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 84.59%. The high price target for GOEV is $23.00 and the low price target for GOEV is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo does not currently pay a dividend. Canoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

In the past three months, Canoo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.34% of the stock of Canoo is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV



Earnings for Canoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.53) to ($1.45) per share. Canoo has a P/B Ratio of 73.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

