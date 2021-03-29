Earnings results for China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Analyst Opinion on China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Petroleum & Chemical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Petroleum & Chemical does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 51.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, China Petroleum & Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.70% next year. This indicates that China Petroleum & Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

In the past three months, China Petroleum & Chemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 92.20% of the stock of China Petroleum & Chemical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.75% of the stock of China Petroleum & Chemical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP



Earnings for China Petroleum & Chemical are expected to grow by 25.28% in the coming year, from $5.30 to $6.64 per share. The P/E ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 11.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.57. The P/E ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical is 11.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.98. China Petroleum & Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

