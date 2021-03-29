Earnings results for Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

Comstock Mining, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Comstock Mining last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Comstock Mining has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year. Comstock Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comstock Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.83%. The high price target for LODE is $4.50 and the low price target for LODE is $4.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comstock Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Comstock Mining has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $4.83. Comstock Mining has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

Comstock Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Comstock Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

In the past three months, Comstock Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Comstock Mining is held by insiders. Only 5.17% of the stock of Comstock Mining is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE



Earnings for Comstock Mining are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.10 to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Comstock Mining is -24.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Comstock Mining is -24.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Comstock Mining has a P/B Ratio of 4.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

