Earnings results for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.67%. The high price target for DNMR is $66.00 and the low price target for DNMR is $66.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Danimer Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Danimer Scientific has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Danimer Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

In the past three months, Danimer Scientific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.26% of the stock of Danimer Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR



