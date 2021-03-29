Earnings results for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dyadic International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.61%. The high price target for DYAI is $11.00 and the low price target for DYAI is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International does not currently pay a dividend. Dyadic International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

In the past three months, Dyadic International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of Dyadic International is held by insiders. Only 20.15% of the stock of Dyadic International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI



Earnings for Dyadic International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Dyadic International is -15.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dyadic International is -15.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dyadic International has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

